Burglars cause thousands in damage during break-in at Gwinnett County restaurant

SUWANEE, Ga. — Beto’s Tacos in Suwanee was burglarized again, with the break-in causing over a thousand dollars in damage.

Three suspects broke in through the back door early Sunday morning, stealing a safe containing cash.

The burglary at Beto’s Tacos occurred around 3:30 a.m. last Sunday, when the suspects pried open the back door to gain entry.

Surveillance footage captured three individuals moving through the restaurant in darkness, with one suspect crouching over a safe and another attempting to open it.

“They go straight to my door, they go straight to my office, and they know what the safe is,” said Roberto Correa, the owner of Beto’s Tacos.

Correa expressed his frustration.

“This is the second time that happened in my business,” Correa said.

After the first break-in two years ago, when suspects smashed windows to gain entry, Correa upgraded his security system and added more cameras outside.

Despite these measures, the burglars appeared prepared, avoiding parking in front of the restaurant to evade identification.

The break-in caused over a thousand dollars in damage to the door and lock, adding financial strain to the small business already facing rising food and labor costs.

Correa noted the difficulty of the situation as the holiday season approaches.

“Holiday seasons coming in, so it’s going to be tough,” Correa said.

However, Correa remains hopeful due to the support from the community, which rallied around him after the first incident.

“People start to help us coming in and support us all the time,” Correa said.

Police have issued a BOLO for the three suspects and are hopeful for arrests, while Correa considers hiring additional security to prevent future incidents.

