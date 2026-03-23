Burglar found hiding in refrigerator of Gwinnett apartment being renovated

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is facing burglary charges after police say he broke into an apartment in Norcross and hid inside a refrigerator when officers arrived to search the unit.

Gwinnett County police showed up to the 1700 Estates Apartments on Tree House Parkway near Norcross after a neighbor reported banging sounds coming from the unit below, which was supposed to be vacant.

“They ended up opening the unplugged fridge and the person was hiding in the refrigerator,” said Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle of Gwinnett County Police.

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The man inside was Jose Quintanilla, 25, of Duluth. Police say he squeezed into the appliance and stayed there while officers searched the unit room by room, checking cabinets, closets and every corner before reaching the kitchen.

Quintanilla ignored commands to come out, police say. When he finally did, he told officers he had entered the apartment to get out of the cold.

“It’s cold outside,” he said.

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The apartment was being renovated at the time. Police say Quintanilla pulled electrical wires last Thursday night from newly hung sheetrock and caused around $2,000 in damage.

Winderweedle said the hiding spot was unlike anything officers typically encounter.

“Very unusual,” he said. “When officers are searching, they’re searching kitchen cabinets, closets, any place where somebody could be hiding, and the unplugged fridge was enough room inside for this man to hide.”

Quintanilla faces two felony charges, including burglary and criminal damage to property.

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