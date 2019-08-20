UPDATE: Gas leak repaired after homes, businesses evacuated

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Officials in Gwinnett County said that a gas leak on Buford Highway has been repaired after at least a dozen homes were evacuated and roads were closed Tuesday morning.
Gwinnett County officials said construction workers hit the gas line between Britt Avenue and South Cemetery Street in Norcross in the 5000 block of Buford Highway in Gwinnett.
Buford Highway to South Peachtree Street was closed as crews worked to repair the leak.
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene as police blocked off roads.
Firefighters are evacuating approx 3-4 homes along the 5000 Block of Buford Hwy, btwn Britt Ave & S Cemetery Street in Norcross. Buford Hwy to South Peachtree has also been closed Construction workers have struck a 3 to 4-inch gas line. Atlanta Gas & Light's ETA approx 1-hour. pic.twitter.com/5TvIGMmaYk— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) August 20, 2019
Gwinnett County fire tweeted that the leak had been secured around 12:30 p.m. Businesses were allowed to reopen and residents have been allowed to return to their homes.
