  • 2 people found dead in Gwinnett County motel room

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a double homicide in Norcross.

    Gwinnett County police said officers are responding to the scene at the Norcross Inn and Suites in the 6000 block of Bay Circle in Norcross.

    We're talking to investigators at the scene about what happened for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

     

