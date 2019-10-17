2 people found dead in Gwinnett County motel room

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a double homicide in Norcross.
Gwinnett County police said officers are responding to the scene at the Norcross Inn and Suites in the 6000 block of Bay Circle in Norcross.
We're talking to investigators at the scene about what happened for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Units are on the scene of a double homicide located at the Norcross Inn, 6650 Bay Cir. The PIO is on the way to gather more details pic.twitter.com/kokfGcbwql— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) October 17, 2019
Gwinnett Police confirm two dead inside motel room. Person walking by saw inside around 3:45a and called police. Working to get more information now. LIVE update in 10 min at 6:30a pic.twitter.com/tVUYZTeSo4— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) October 17, 2019
