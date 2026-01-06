Brad’s Coat Drive in the home stretch

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Along the loading docks at Atlanta Peach Movers in Gwinnett County on Tuesday, they were unloading thousands of pounds of winter wear.

“It’s just a good feeling to give back, because there are so many needy people out here who need coats,” company President Orlando Lynch said.

Lynch is proud to meet that need as part of Brad’s Coat Drive. Along with the nonprofit One Warm Coat, it’s WSB-TV Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz’s annual effort to help thousands of metro area children and adults bundle up.

Don’t let the current winter temperatures fool you.

“It was 70 degrees on Christmas. It has been really warm, and we don’t think about folks being cold,” WSB-TV’s Director of Community and Public Affairs Condace Pressley said.

Pressley toured the warehouse where the current inventory of coats is staged.

There are 30 huge boxes, each containing more than 100 coats.

Since mid-December, Channel 2 Action News viewers have brought thousands of coats to drop-off locations at metro area Kroger stores, Delta Community Credit Unions, Wellstar Health Park locations, and Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

Some 26 North Georgia nonprofits will deliver the coats to those who need them, and in the weeks to come, they will need them.

“You know Atlanta is a community where we can do all four seasons in a day. It’ll get cold eventually. We want to make sure we’re taking care of our neighbors in need,” Pressley said.

Last year, WSB-TV viewers donated nearly 12,000 coats. There’s still time to help us set a new record.

