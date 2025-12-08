Brad’s Coat Drive returns. Help us collect coats for north Georgians in need

ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 announces the return of Brad’s Coat Drive, a community-wide effort to collect gently used rain and winter coats for north Georgians in need.

The drive begins December 15, 2025, and ends January 9, 2026.

“Winter weather in North Georgia can be rough,” said Channel 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz. “That is why our annual coat drive is so important. Together we can make sure Georgians have the winter coat they need to stay warm during the coldest time of year.”

Last year viewers donated more than 11,800 coats distributed among nineteen Atlanta-area non-profits.

Brad’s Coat Drive has the support of One Warm Coat, the national non-profit group dedicated to providing free coats to children and adults. 100-percent of coats collected during Brad’s Coast Drive will be distributed among 26 north Georgia nonprofits.

“Channel 2 and our Family 2 Family partners make it easy to give with more than 20 donations sites across metro Atlanta,” said Condace Pressley, Director of Community Affairs at WSB-TV. “We are also grateful for our friends with Atlanta Peach Movers who will manage pickup and storage of all donations until all coats are distributed to the community in January.”

WHERE TO DONATE

WSB-TV studios, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, Georgia, 30309

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, 33 South Main Street Suite 201, Alpharetta, Georgia, 30009

Atlanta Peach Movers, 2911 Northeast Pkwy, Peachtree Corners, Georgia, 30360

Delta Community Credit Union locations:

1825 Hwy 34 East, Newnan, Georgia, 30265

285 Center Point Pkwy, Stockbridge, Georgia, 30281

2850 Chapel Hill Road, Douglasville, Georgia, 30135

5011 Peachtree Blvd, Suite 520, Chamblee, Georgia, 30341

3250 Riverwood Pkwy, Vinings, Georgia, 30339

Kroger locations:

6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth, Georgia, 30097

2875 North Decatur Road, Decatur, Georgia, 30333

3425 Cascade Road, Atlanta, Georgia, 30311

1310 Powers Ferry Road, Marietta, Georgia 30067

5341 Hwy 20 South, Covington, Georgia 30016

805 S Glynn Street Suite 117, Fayetteville, Georgia 30215

12870 State Hwy 9, Alpharetta, Georgia, 30004

4150 Macland Road, Powder Springs, Georgia 30127

Wellstar Health Park locations:

East Cobb Health Park, 3747 Roswell Road, Marietta, Georgia 30062

Vinings Health Park, 4441 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna, Georgia, 30080

Cherokee Health Park, 1120 Wellstar Way, Holly Springs, Georgia 30114

Avalon Health Park, 2450 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta, Georgia, 30009

Acworth Health Park, 4550 Cobb Parkway North Acworth, Georgia 30101

