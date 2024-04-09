Bond revoked for Gwinnett teen accused of rape while out on bond for another rape charge

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County judge revoked the bond on Tuesday for a teenager who was accused of rape while he was out on bond for a separate rape charge.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was there as Fredy Serna appeared before Judge Tracey Mason.

She said he was seemingly pleasant considering he was in court for a motion to remove his bond.

Attorney Steve Adkins, who is representing Serna, told Channel 2 Action News that the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office consented to a $5,000 bond last year, with conditions including a psychosexual examination.

Serna is facing multiple sex crime charges in multiple counties. One of them was a rape charge in Brookhaven, which Serna’s attorney acknowledges happened while Serna was out on bond from charges of rape, aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation from Gwinnett County.

