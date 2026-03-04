Attorney says twin brothers ‘stood their ground’ after teen killed in Gwinnett shootout

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two Gwinnett County brothers say they were defending themselves during an armed robbery. Now, they are both charged with murder.

Aldaír and Luis Hernandez-Moreno appeared in a Gwinnett County courtroom on Wednesday in connection with a shooting last month that left 17-year-old Damonta Sears dead near a neighborhood pool on Barrett Bluff Drive, just outside Lawrenceville.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the shooting happened during what investigators describe as a drug deal arranged as a cover for a robbery.

Police say Sears and two others set up the meeting and opened fire first. Investigators say Aldaír Hernandez-Moreno returned fire.

When the gunfire ended, Sears was dead. Luis Hernandez-Moreno was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives say the violence extended beyond the parking lot near the community pool.

“There was a house further down the street that was struck. Two projectiles went through the garage door,” said Detective TJ Rodriguez.

The family that lives in that home told Channel 2 Action News their children were inside at the time.

“I feel a little bit unsafe because I have a little one,” the mother said.

Investigators say video from the scene captured continued gunfire even as a vehicle was driving away.

“He was on the ground and the vehicle was driving away. We could still hear gunshots in the video,” Rodriguez said.

Following the shooting, two people on each side were arrested. Both Hernandez-Moreno brothers are now facing murder charges.

The older brother’s attorney argued in court that his client acted in self-defense.

“My client had a right to stand his ground, right to defend his brother, and that’s what he did,” said attorney John Burdges.

The younger brother’s attorney told the judge his client never fired a weapon.

“My client was merely present on the scene. He fired no weapon. He had no drugs on him,” attorney Robert Northdurft said.

The brothers’ mother told Channel 2 Action News her sons had no choice but to return fire and that the family plans to fight the charges.

A judge allowed the case to move forward. Both brothers remain in jail.

