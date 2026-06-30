Armed suspects sawed through lock in Gwinnett burglary, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County police helicopter helped officers track down two burglary suspects after investigators say one of the men pointed a gun at witnesses during a break-in at a business.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say the break-in happened just after midnight on June 20 along Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Officers say the suspects used a saw to cut through a steel lock before stealing thousands of dollars in electronics.

One of the suspects grabbed a gun from the getaway car and pointed it at witnesses before both men ran, police say.

Gwinnett County’s Aviation Unit was already in the air and immediately spotted the car, according to Cpl. Angela Carter with Gwinnett County police.

The car eventually stopped behind a business in DeKalb County, where both suspects tried to run but ran straight into waiting DeKalb County police. Officers arrested 22-year-old Travon Davis and a 16-year-old a short time later.

TRENDING STORIES:

Carter said the helicopter changed how officers were able to respond from the ground.

“They were immediately able to get eyes on the location and then keep eyes on that suspect vehicle without our officers having to put our lives or the citizens’ lives in danger by trying to chase it,” Carter said.

Davis now faces 14 charges, including burglary, possession of a gun as a convicted felon, and a theft by receiving stolen property charge added by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

He was also wanted on a probation violation. The teenager was released to a parent.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group