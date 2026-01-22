Ahead of winter weather, Gwinnett County leaders meet to plan emergency response

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Top leaders across Gwinnett County are meeting to prepare responses to winter weather as it threatens this weekend and beyond.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to leaders preparing for the county’s severe weather response, who said teamwork was key.

Emergency staff, school officials and leaders from law enforcement agencies in Gwinnett County are meeting regularly so they’re on the same page when the winter weather hits.

The big message they have for the public is simple: Stay off the roads.

But for some, it’s not easy to stay home.

“No, I have to work,” James Hunt, a Gwinnett County resident, told Channel 2 Action News. “Just slow down, and no speeding, give yourself enough room to stop.”

Gwinnett County leaders are working around the clock and taking winter weather seriously this week.

“It is still something that people should express caution,” Michael Shaw, Director of Emergency Management said.

Shaw told Johnson that departments are planning together for whatever arrives this weekend.

“The individual departments are now making preparations to look at their staffing, their equipment,” he said. “They’re starting to make plans if they need to go into any kind of emergency operations.”

Leaders from police, fire, schools, public health and hospitals all meet to hear the latest forecast and coordinate their responses.

Emergency teams are also watching salt reserves and brine equipment while deciding how much road treatment to put down.

“Black ice is a big concern. You’re not going to be able to see it until you’re right on top of it,” Shaw said. “It’s too late.”

The timing brings one relief, though. Most people won’t need to drive Saturday or Sunday, keeping roads clear for emergency crews.

Shaw said the time is now to make plans for at least a couple of days of essentials, just in case.

“Making sure they and their families, their loved ones, are prepared for whatever comes this weekend,” Shaw said. “Then ultimately, whatever impacts we see, try and stay home.”

In Gwinnett County, all weekend activities at school campuses are canceled, but plans for Monday will have to be made once officials know what they’re dealing with.

