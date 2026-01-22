Brad’s Coat Drive distribution continuing just in time for winter weather arrival

ATLANTA — Just in time for this weekend’s blast of winter weather, the Midtown Assistance Center is handing out coats donated by you, our Channel 2 Action News community.

The nonprofit has been helping low income people in Atlanta for decades.

We’re hearing from a woman who came in for a coat Thursday and how crucial this donated clothing really is.

The coldest weather of the season will soon move in, making winter coats a must for anyone out in the elements.

At the Midtown Assistance Center on Spring Street, coats from Brad’s Coat Drive are already providing warmth and relief for those who need it most.

“Everybody wants to stay warm. I know I do,” Vickki told Channel 2 Action News.

Vickki was looking for a coat at the Midtown Assistance Center, where the organization has helped the homeless and low-income families get the resources they need for nearly 40 years.

Mitchell Parsons, the center’s operations director, said it’s a crucial need.

“All of us can walk outside one morning and go, ‘Whew, man, it’s cold,’ you know?” Parsons said. “But imagine those who deal with that all day long, every day.”

The Midtown Assistance Center is just one of 26 Atlanta nonprofits getting new and gently used coats from Brad’s Coat Drive, and with the severe weather coming to Georgia, these donations from generous Channel 2 Action News viewers could save a life.

“We are trying to hand out as many as we can and coordinate with other agencies,” Parsons said. “But unfortunately we don’t have a way with our small staff to deliver coats out into the public.”

Midtown Assistance Center helps about 150 people find resources they need every week.

Free food and a warm winter coat are high on that list.

“We tend to kind of ask those that are coming to the door for sandwiches and snacks if they need a coat,” Parsons said. “The press that we get and just word of mouth, people find out. Word of mouth spreads pretty quickly out here if you’re unhoused on streets.”

“I found the coat. This is a good place to come,” Vickki said. “You know, they have a lot of stuff for people that’s in need.”

If you or someone you know needs a warm coat, head online to the Midtown Assistance Center, where you can make an appointment to pick up a coat.

