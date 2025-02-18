Protesters want Georgia attorney general to step away from Section 504 lawsuit

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A group of disability advocates is demanding Georgia’s Attorney General step away from a lawsuit that they say puts disability protections at risk.

Protesters want to protect Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. The federal law requires schools to make reasonable accommodations to students with disabilities.

Those who attended the news conference on Monday said the law is under attack and they said Attorney General Chris Carr is helping to get rid of it.

Parents, advocates, and lawmakers said Carr signed onto a Texas lawsuit that calls 504 unconstitutional.

Carr’s office said it does not want to get rid of 504 in its entirety. They said he wants to get rid of a new rule from the Biden administration that defines gender dysphoria as a disability.

Those who attended the news conference said that’s not what the lawsuit says.

“This isn’t just a policy change. It’s a betrayal of our most vulnerable students. It’s a regression of progress,” Brad Rhodes said.

“Some believe it will do away with the 504. Let me be clear. This is simply not true. Section 504 remains intact,” Carr said.

One lawmaker said he spoke to Carr on Monday morning and he reiterated that his intent was to address Biden’s Executive Order only.

The group once again said the lawsuit seeks to declare all of 504 unconstitutional.

