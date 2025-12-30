Accused flasher bonds out of jail, records expose history of repeat offenses

SUWANEE, Ga. — A man accused of indecent exposure inside a Suwanee Walmart has bonded out of Gwinnett County Jail.

According to an arrest warrant, Michael Jones is accused of exposing his genitals in the women’s section of the Walmart on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd. Dec. 17.

Channel 2 reported last week that police confronted him, and he ran from the store. That’s when officers tased him and arrested him.

A judge granted him a $1,000 bond, and he is now out of jail while his case moves forward in the court system, Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco reports.

“Here’s the problem: the person actually ran from police and caused a whole ruckus in public during the holiday season. So, he doesn’t strike me as a candidate for bond to no reoffend,” said Chuck Boring.

Boring is an attorney who has worked on both sides of cases like this as a defense attorney and prosecutor. He said a crime like indecent exposure mentally violates victims and can escalate to physical contact.

Digging into Jones’ criminal history, records show he has been convicted of sex crime before. According to the Athens-Clarke County Court Clerk’s Office, police arrested Jones in January 2020.

According to three warrants, Jones exposed his sex organs in a shopping center, hotel and a third location not listed in the public document. Two more warrants accuse him of stalking two women in a Walmart there.

A judge sentenced him to 12 months of probation that month.

“He’s done it before. It’s escalating, which is dangerous,” said Boring.

Boring said cases like this highlight the importance of reporting any type of flashing you witness.

“Call police immediately,’ said Boring. “It is important to report this type of behavior so it doesn’t escalate and people aren’t victimized even further.”

Boring said reporting it to police can help judges track the number of offenses when setting bonds and classifying cases as misdemeanors or felonies.

“On the third offense, it escalates to felony,” said Boring.

In addition to the court case pending in Gwinnett County, Jones has an open case related to marijuana and traffic violations in Barrow County.

Walmart has banned Jones from all properties.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group