Indecent exposure suspect at Walmart runs from officer with Taser

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 32-year-old man with two prior convictions for public indecency is now facing felony charges after Suwanee police say he exposed himself in a Walmart and then ran from officers.

Body camera video shows the chaotic pursuit through the parking lot on Dec. 17 as officers chased Michael Tyrone Jones after loss prevention reported his behavior in the women’s clothing section.

An officer fired Taser probes, but Jones kept running before an officer finally brought him down at around 8 p.m.

“I think that it is very psychotic. It’s nasty. It is very disrespectful to us women,” Walmart shopper Shaneka Rozier told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Court records show Jones has two prior convictions for public indecency, which escalates this third arrest to a felony charge. If convicted, he faces one to five years in prison and potentially having to register as a sex offender.

Rozier says the arrest confirms why she carries her own Taser when shopping with her children.

“That’s very inappropriate. Especially with our kids coming with us at Walmart,” she said.

Police say loss prevention employees called after reviewing surveillance video. When officers arrived, Jones ran from the store.

Jones also faces an obstruction charge for fleeing from police, plus an outstanding Barrow County warrant.

Walmart has banned Jones from all their properties.

