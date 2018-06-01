81-year-old man behind bars after police find thousands of images of child porn in his home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A 81-year-old Gwinnett County man is behind bars after police said they found tens of thousands of illegal pornography pictures at his house.
Channel 2's Gwinnett County bureau chief Tony Thomas was in court Friday when Neville Perrins, a retired businessman, made his first appearance.
Gwinnett County police told Thomas that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted them that someone at a house in Peachtree Corners appeared downloading a large amount of child porn.
Det. Jon Leach told Thomas that authorities found two laptops, several thumb drives and an iPad in the home.
Perrin admitted to authorities that he collected the images.
"He did speak with us and indicate it had been going on for several years," Leach told Thomas.
Leach said there is no indication that Perrin's family knew what was going on.
So far, authorities have found over 68 thousand explicit images of children.
Authorities said they expect to find more pictures on the other devices. Each picture could be a felony charge.
Perrins remains jailed without bond on 15 child-pornography-related charges as investigators try to figure out how many exactly how many charges should be filed in total.
