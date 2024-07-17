61-year-old woman charged with murder in alleged firebombing of Gwinnett homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is accused of using Molotov cocktail gasoline bombs to set fire to two Gwinnett homes where her brothers and their families live.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hong Huynh, 61, appeared in magistrate court in the Gwinnett County Detention Center Tuesday, as a prosecutor and fire investigator told a judge about the allegations and evidence against Huynh.

The investigator said when he arrived on the scene of one of the fires on Buckingham Court in Norcross on June 1, he spoke with a witness and neighbor.

“He saw the house on fire, he got out of his vehicle and ran up to the door, knocked on the door to get the homeowner’s attention. He said a male and female came outside. The husband started putting out the fire with a hose and he was on the phone with 911. He said while he was doing that, someone from came from the side of the house with a big silver pot in their hand and threw a liquid on the husband,” said Gwinnett County fire investigator Jonathan Seibles.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim, identified as Thuy Huynh, suffered second-degree fire burns and died at Grady Memorial Hospital several weeks later.

The investigators say he found multiple bags and bottles of gasoline near the home on Buckingham Court and near the second home that was set on fire several miles away.

Authorities have not released a possible motive for the alleged attacks. They say in January, the defendant was told to leave one brother’s home who then took out a restraining order against her.

Police arrested Huynh a week after the fires. They say she was living in her car. Inside the car, the investigators said they found more evidence including multiple containers of gasoline, paper towels, lighters, and plastic gloves.

She is charged with murder and multiple counts of arson and assault. She is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

19-year-old drives SUV into metro Atlanta apartment, 8-year-old airlifted to hospital

©2024 Cox Media Group