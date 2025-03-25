4 burglary suspects caught on camera breaking into Loganville gas station

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Police in Loganville are on the hunt for four suspects caught on camera committing an early morning burglary.

Loganville police said it happened early Monday morning at the Chevron gas station on Lawrenceville Road. According to officers, four suspects drove a stolen Kia SUV and broke into the business.

Surveillance video captures the suspects stealing a large number of smoking products before getting away.

Anyone with information or who recognized the individuals in the video is urged to call Det. K. Raines at 770-466-8087 or via email.

For after-hours, tipsters can call 770-464-0310.

