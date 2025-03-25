Northwest GA pair accused of trying to meet 14-year-old girl for sex

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are facing multiple charges after officials said they tried to meet a teenager for sexual purposes.

On March 12, the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force notified Murray County deputies about two Chatsworth residents who were allegedly trying to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex.

They were identified as Johnathan Eastridge and Jessica Thomas.

Authorities learned about an undercover chat operation. Murray County deputies caught Eastridge as he arrived at a scheduled meetup between himself and who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

Deputies took Eastridge into custody and later arrested Thomas at her home on Deep Woods Drive due to her alleged involvement in the case.

Officials said when they searched the home, they found multiple devices containing child porn and items related to the sexual abuse of children.

The pair was charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation, sexual exploitation of minors, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug-related objects.

“The collaboration of these agencies led to the arrest of the individuals listed who may have had the opportunity to prey on more children in their community or others,” Floyd County police said.

