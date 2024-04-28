30th anniversary of Relay For Life of Gwinnett held Saturday

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The 30th anniversary of Relay for Life of Gwinnett was held on Saturday.
Channel 2′s Karyn Greer served as emcee of the event.
The family fun kicked off at noon at Suwanee Town Center.
The event is a chance for the community to come together, celebrate cancer survivors, and remember the people they’ve lost.
It’s also an opportunity to help push research.
If you’d like to contribute, visit their website.
