3 arrested, tied to more than 100 storage unit break-ins across Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested three individuals linked to over 100 break-ins at storage units across Gwinnett County, bringing closure to a crime spree that left many victims waiting for justice.

The arrests include Niquay Dexter, who was apprehended on July 28 after evading capture since December, along with his accomplices Shushone Arrington and Teshauna Lovett.

The trio is accused of targeting storage facilities such as Extra Space Storage on Old Norcross Road and USA Storage Center on Five Forks Trickum Road.

“We lost four guitars that were, I mean, approximately valued around $15,000 to $17,000,” said Jason Nackers, a victim of the thefts. “That stuff meant obviously a lot to him and to my wife,” Nackers added, referring to the sentimental value of the guitars belonging to his late father-in-law.

The crime spree devastated victims like Nackers, who discovered his broken lock and missing guitars. Police say the trio hit the Extra Space location on Old Norcross Road twice in December.

Then they’re accused of targeting dozens more units at the USA Storage Center on Five Forks Trickum Road, the same month.

Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard recommends getting insurance for items in storage.

Police were able to return some of the stolen items last December, but it remains unclear if all stolen property will be recovered.

With all suspects now in custody, victims like Nackers hope for justice and improved security measures to prevent future incidents.

“So definitely be more vigilant about making sure that the next place has better security in place,” Nackers said.

