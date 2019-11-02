2 men found shot to death inside Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett police are investigating after two men were found shot to death inside a Norcross home Saturday morning.
Officers were dispatched to a townhome community on Beaver Springs Lane about 4:45 a.m. after receiving a call about a person shot, police said.
They arrived to find two men shot to death inside Building 2042, authorities said.
It's unclear what led to the shooting, but investigators are calling it a double homicide.
After discovering the bodies, officers went door-to-door asking neighbors if they saw or heard anything suspicious overnight, police said.
The names of the men killed have not been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit the website.
This article was written by Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
