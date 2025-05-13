2 men found guilty in murder of Gwinnett County business owner

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are going to prison for a deadly home invasion that began with a tracking device and ended with a business owner shot in his garage.

The murder was part of an elaborate plot with as many as five people involved that prosecutors say targeted Asian business owners in 2019.

A Gwinnett County jury found Daquan Clarke and Troy Hunt guilty of murder nearly five years after the victim was ambushed in his own garage.

Prosecutors say the men stalked Sukke Hong, 49, who owned a check-cashing store in DeKalb County.

They say Clarke and Hunt were part of the “Goodfellas” street gang and planned to rob Hong.

Hong had just pulled into his garage in Sugar Hill when two men followed him inside. Police say they shot him, then stole a bag of documents and his cell phone.

Investigators used DNA evidence and cell phone data to place Clarke and Hunt at the scene.

They also say Clarke’s girlfriend helped set the plan in motion. Investigators say Subriccia S. Moss, 38, admitted that she distracted Hong inside his store while Clarke planted a tracker on his car.

Prosecutors say she later acted as a lookout. She’s now serving a 15-year prison sentence for armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Atlanta police first found Moss after a shooting at The Chill Spot nightclub, where officers say she fired a gun into the air during a fight. That arrest led Gwinnett detectives to unravel her and Clarke’s role in the deadly robbery plot.

In Gwinnett County, a third suspect in the murder died in jail from a drug overdose. A fourth suspect still hasn’t been found.

In a statement, Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said:

“We stand with the family and loved ones of Mr. Sukke Hong and continue to grieve his loss. We thank the jury for returning a verdict which gives Mr. Hong’s family justice. Violent gang activity is unacceptable in Gwinnett County, and we will always hold those who commit crimes like these accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Anyone who may know where that unknown fourth murder suspect may be is urged to call Gwinnett County police.

