2 men charged after tire shop set on fire in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two men have been charged in connection with an arson at a Gwinnett County tire shop.

Crews were called out to the Mavis Tires & Brakes on Centerville Rosebud Road just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. A 911 caller reported smoke and flames coming from the back of the tire shop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When firefighters arrived, they found an active fire in the detached garage.

“Fire was venting through the roof, and part of the structure had collapsed,” according to Capt. Ryan McGiboney.

It took crews about 15 minutes to get the fire under control. Paramedics treated one person for smoke inhalation at the scene. There were no other injuries.

Channel 2 Action News requested the names of the two men who have been charged. Gwinnett County fire investigators say they are not releasing the suspects’ names at this time.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group