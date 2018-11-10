  • Bar co-owner caught in crossfire in deadly double shooting, Gwinnett police say

    Updated:

    Police are investigating a deadly double shooting outside a Gwinnett County bar that happened overnight. 

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen learned it started as an argument inside the Prime Bar and Grill on Day Drive before it ended outside in gunfire. 

    One of the victims has been identified as 47-year-old James Kim, who is one of the co-owners. Detectives believe Kim was caught in the crossfire. 

    The second victim has been identified as 26-year-old Malik Jett. Police said it's unclear at this time if Jett was involved in the argument.  

    Gwinnett police told Pozen that it isn't the first time they have been called to the bar. 

    "We have been here before. There's an extended history of fights and similar incidents that you would expect at a bar at this location," Detective Samantha Flynn told Pozen.

    Anyone with information are urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.  

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories