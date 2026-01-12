2 accused of stealing more than $200,000 from elderly Gwinnett woman through spoofing

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County grand jury has indicted two Florida residents accused of draining more than $200,000 from a 75-year-old Snellville woman’s bank account.

Ruiz Rember, 22, and Iesha Delcane, 22, both from the Miami area, face nine felony counts including elder exploitation, identity fraud, computer theft and conspiracy.

“It’s very serious, especially in this case. This woman lost a lot of money,” Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle with Gwinnett County Police said.

According to arrest warrants, the scheme began in August 2024 when the victim received what appeared to be a legitimate message from Bank of America about fraud on her account.

“When they click that phone number, that phone number is spoofed and then goes to somebody committing the fraud, who then presents themself as some kind of bank fraud department,” Winderweedle said.

The suspects asked for a security code sent to her phone. Once she provided it, investigators say they gained full access to her account.

“They were able to make numerous withdrawals from her account, totaling over $200,000 and sending them to various locations in other cities,” Winderweedle said.

Detectives tracked the suspects through ATM withdrawals and security camera footage. Investigators recovered about half of the stolen funds.

Neither suspect needed to be in Georgia to commit the crime.

“They can be out of state. They can be out of the country. These can originate from other countries, other continents,” Winderweedle said.

Rember joined Delcane in the Gwinnett County Jail last Thursday. Both are being held without bond.

“These criminals, they’re going to ask for a security code. Do not provide that security code,” Winderweedle warned. “A bank employee is not going to ask you for that security code. When they ask for that, that’s a big indication that it’s fraud.”

