17-year-old Duluth boy accused of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett are seeking the public’s help in finding a teen wanted in several robbery cases.

On May 24, Gwinnett County police were called to Apple Grove Road in Buford. When officers arrived, they met two victims who stated they were robbed.

One of the victims said their jewelry, debit card, air pods, and license were stolen by a man, identified as Jay-Lan Broughton, 17, of Duluth. The victims said Broughton had a gun and four other accomplices.

Gwinnett detectives learned a vehicle was used by the suspects after the armed robbery.

One of the other suspects, Edmond Buggs, 17, of Lawrenceville was connected with the vehicle and was arrested for a separate armed robbery charge.

Buggs admitted to being involved in the May robbery and named his accomplices. Buggs identified Broughton as the suspect with the gun.

Investigators confirmed Broughton’s identity with surveillance video that captured the robbery.

Detectives have tried to arrest Broughton but have not been able to find him. He is possibly still armed with a black handgun and may still be somewhere in Gwinnett County.

Anyone with information or knows Broughton’s whereabouts is urged to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

