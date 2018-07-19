16 charged in large-scale marijuana grow bust

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators say they have charged 16 people in a large-scale marijuana grow operation in Gwinnett County.
Police raided at least 18 homes on Wednesday and say they found at least 2,500 plants, a handful of guns and more than $300,000 in cash.
More info coming in on the large meth growing operation busted in #gwinnettcounty yesterday. This is just some of the cash and gold bars ( yes Gold bars) seized along with 2500+ plants in 18 houses. More at 5 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/DVF6Xj3eks— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) July 19, 2018
Channel 2's Tom Regan was in court as 11 suspects were charged with possession or distribution of marijuana.
We'll talking to police about why there may be more arrests for a live report on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Body found in neighborhood lake in Gwinnett County, police say
- Falcons tell Julio Jones there will be no new contract this year
- 25-year-old UGA grad missing after leaving work at metro Atlanta Publix
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}