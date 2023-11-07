A 14-year-old Gwinnett girl has been missing for 6 weeks. Her mom is desperate to find her

ATLANTA, Ga. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl who vanished weeks ago.

Aniyah Smith was last seen at her Atlanta home on Sept. 26, 2023, according to NCMEC. Her mother told NCMEC that she went to drop her youngest daughter off at school and when she got back, Aniyah was gone.

Aniyah is described as 5′3″ and 115 pounds and she has brown eyes and black hair. She is believed to still be in the Atlanta area.

Anyone with any information about Aniya’s whereabouts is asked to NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Atlanta Police Department (Georgia) at 1-404-614-6544.

