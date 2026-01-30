13, 16-year-old tried to handle bullying with gunfire, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenage boys are being charged as adults after they opened fire on a Gwinnett County home full of people and injured a child.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned from the police that this all started as a complaint about bullying at school.

Nine people, including a 3-year-old, were inside the home, when a 16-year-old and 13-year-old boy fired several rounds at the home.

One of the kids inside was injured.

“Thank God it was only a grazing,” the victim told Johnson.

He says a man came to the door and said his younger brother had been bullying his daughter at their middle school. He said the man was calm and told them school police were looking into it and left peacefully.

But about 30 minutes later, police say someone else arrived claiming to be the girl’s brother.

“Aggressive, walked back to his vehicle and just opened fire; six or seven shots,” he said.

Bullets ripped through the walls and appliances.

“My brother heard the gun cocked back. He told me to lock the door, run in my room and duck,” he described.

Police were later able to identify the two teenagers. Their names and photos have not been released because of their ages.

The family says it highlights what can happen when people take matters into their own hands.

The 16-year-old is the accused shooter, and the 13-year-old is being charged as a party to the crime.

