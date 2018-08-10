'They're not doing something right': Local Chili's fails latest health inspection

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Multiple repeat violations helped lead to a Gwinnett County chain restaurant failing a health inspection.
The Chili’s on Lawrenceville Suwanee Road in Lawrenceville got a score of 59 out of 100 on its latest health inspection on Aug. 7. It was the fourth time one of the violations was repeated.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Restaurant Inspections]
The health inspector found a mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.
“They’re not doing something right if it continues to happen. Wow, I can’t believe a 59 and they’re still open,” customer Tim Davidson told Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge.
Other violations included food (including cooked chicken and shrimp) not held cold enough and food debris on several dishes stored as clean.
TRENDING STORIES:
In an email statement to Sbarge, a spokesperson for Chili’s Grill & Bar wrote:
“We were disappointed with the grade we received from our recent health inspection on August 7th. However, we took quick, corrective action and partnered with the health department to thoroughly address all concerns.”
Chili’s went on to say they took this incident very seriously.
When the Lawrenceville Chili’s was inspected four months ago it got a score of 90.
The restaurant will be re-inspected this month. We will let you know how they do.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}