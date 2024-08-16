Gwinnett County trucker sentenced for PPP loan fraud, operating several illegal businesses

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Department of Justice said a Georgia trucker has been sentenced to federal prison for a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.

The DOJ also said Roderick Billingslea is being sentenced for operating illegal trucking businesses.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said Billingslea submitted false documents to get a PPP loan and operated illegal businesses.

In June 2020, Billingslea applied for and received a PPP loan for $564,363 on behalf of Billingslea, Inc.

He lied on his application, claiming that he was not barred from operating a trucking business. Billingslea also inflated the number of employees and monthly wages for the business.

In April 2022, he obtained forgiveness of the loan by submitting false tax documents with the forgiveness application.

“Billingslea falsified documents in order to receive PPP funds to operate illegal and unsafe businesses that he was ordered to stop operating,” said Buchanan. “He has now been held accountable for his crimes. But our office’s work continues in collaborating with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who defraud the United States Government, including by stealing funds from PPP and other important programs.”

According to U.S. Attorney Buchanan, the charges and other information presented in court included an incident in January 2020, where the Department of Transportation (DOT) ordered Billingslea’s trucking business, Billingslea’s Inc., to cease all operations due to multiple safety violations.

Billingslea was also prohibited from creating any successor trucking businesses.

Despite this order, the DOJ said Billingslea filed multiple registrations with DOT for new trucking businesses that listed false owners and fake addresses.

According to the DOJ, Billingslea controlled and operated these illegal businesses by stealing the corporate identities of legitimate trucking businesses. He then employed unsuspecting truck drivers who were unaware that they were hired by an illegitimate business. Billingslea used the drivers until they incurred DOT violations, then he hired new drivers and moved on to another illegal business.

Billingslea was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

He was also ordered to pay $591,668.89 in restitution and the cost of his incarceration, or $49,770 annually. Billingslea was convicted on these charges on April 11, 2024, after he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of falsification of records.

Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General (DOT OIG), Southern Region, Joseph Harris, said Tuesday’s sentence should send a message he encourages people to report suspected loan fraud.

“Today’s sentence should send a clear message that, along with our law enforcement and prosecutorial partners, we will tirelessly pursue individuals who compromise trucking safety by intentionally ignoring or circumventing federal orders and regulations,” said Harris. “We encourage the public to contact OIG’s Hotline to report suspected PPP loan fraud or other illegal activities that affect the integrity of DOT programs or operations.”

“Billingslea chose to commit fraud and steal limited pandemic relief funds designated to help businesses struggling to survive,” said Frederick D. Houston, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Secret Service Atlanta Field Office. “This case signifies our commitment to protect citizens and businesses from fraud and identity theft. We will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to prosecute those who abuse these programs.”

