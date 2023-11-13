Gwinnett bus driver arrested after police say he groped at least 2 students

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A former Gwinnett County schools bus driver is accused of groping students on his bus after school.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at Lanier High School Monday, where both of the victims were younger than 16 years old.

Police spent weeks investigating now-former bus driver Jayson Lyons, 43, who they say groped two Lanier High School students after school let out last month.

Lyons was arrested and charged with sex crimes including child molestation on Thursday. He’s accused of touching two students sometime between Oct. 13 and 16, both after 2 p.m.

A district spokesperson said school leaders learned about the allegations on Oct. 17 and then took him off his route. Lyons resigned on Oct. 20.

In a letter to parents, the principal wrote:

“I want to reassure you we acted swiftly to investigate and address this situation. As soon as we were made aware of the allegations, we immediately contacted school police and the district’s Human Resources Division.”

Johnson talked to parents Monday, who said it’s alarming that kind of alleged behavior could happen from someone who passed a background check.

“The people who are dealing with kids, you have to screen them very well,” parent Cheadee Akhile said.

Dad ken Sobeck said it’s never to early to prepare kids for danger in places they may not expect.

“As soon as they can understand, I think kids should be told what to look out for,” Sobeck said.

A judge granted Lyons a $34,00 bond.

Johnson reached out to him by phone Monday and he said he had no comment on the charges, but will fight to clear his name.

