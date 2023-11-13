Protesters clash with police outside future site of Atlanta public safety training facility

ATLANTA — A group protesting construction of the Atlanta Police Training Facility clashed with police during a march on Monday.
The group of several hundred protesters gathered for what they called “collective action” to demand that construction cease on the facility.
Opponents of the training facility have been demonstrating for more than a year. Some set up semi-permanent camps in the forest and got into frequent clashes with police before a protester was killed by troopers earlier this year.
On Monday, the protesters lead the march with a sign reading “Viva Tortuguita,” referring to Manuel Teran, the protester who was killed.
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene Monday, where there were dozens of law enforcement vehicles blocking the road outside the site and officers holding a line and blocking the entrance.
Protesters shielded themselves with umbrellas and masks and sang chants.
At one point, it appeared that officers deployed tear gas to deter protesters.
