5 protesters chain themselves to construction equipment at Atlanta public safety training center

Five people have been taken into custody after they chained themselves to construction equipment at the site of the future Atlanta public training center.

Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on charges.

“We are aware protestors are actively requesting others to come to the site to show their support. Additional resources have been moved to the site and our local, state and federal law enforcement partners are engaged and assisting us to ensure the 1st Amendment rights and the safety of protestors is protected, as well as to ensure the work site remains secure and work continues on the training center,” police wrote in a statement.

The names of those taken into custody have not been released.

The group representing the protesters said Thursday’s events are in response to an indictment handed up earlier this week and their efforts to get a ballot referendum.

“The construction of this project and the destruction of the South River Forest have continued despite over 100,000 Atlanta residents signing a ballot initiative calling for a referendum on the issue. The City of Atlanta has fought the referendum with lawsuits and technical obstructions,” the group wrote.

The council approved legislation in 2021 that authorized a ground lease agreement with the Atlanta Police Foundation to build the training facility along Key Road. Since its approval, the project has been controversial leading to clashes between police and protesters at the future site.

Opposition to the facility grew louder after Manuel Teran, 26, was shot and killed during a Jan. 18 raid at the site. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Teran opened fire on troopers as they tried to clear the site.

In Tuesday’s indictment, each of the 61 defendants have been indicted for violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations act.

A handful of defendants also face counts of domestic terrorism, arson and money laundering.

