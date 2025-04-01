Ground beef produced and sold at Braselton Publix store recalled

BRASELTON, Ga. — Publix Super Markets is voluntarily recalling select batches of ground beef produced and sold at a store in Braselton, Georgia.

The Publix location is in The Vineyards Shopping Center at 2095 GA Hwy 211 in Braselton.

No other Publix products or store locations are affected by the recall.

The recall is due to the potential of “foreign material” in the products.

If you have the products detailed below, they ask you to throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.

The recalled products were produced on March 26, 2025, at that one store. Products sold on or after that day are not impacted.

Product Description, Sell by Date:

Ground Chuck, 3/28/2025

Ground Sirloin, 3/28/2025

Ground Lean, 3/28/2025

Ground Round, 3/28/2025

A/B Ground, 3/28/2025

Market Ground Beef, 3/28/2025

