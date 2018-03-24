0 Grandson says Young Harris was in Zell Miller's blood

YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. - Zell Miller grew up in Towns County and attended, and eventually taught, at Young Harris College.

His grandson, Bryan Miller, told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that his grandfather never forgot where he came from.

The tiny college campus in the north Georgia mountains will forever be linked to one of the biggest names in state politics.

"Young Harris is in his blood. These mountains are in his blood. So, he was very proud of that. We will make sure we honor that, because he never forgot where he came from," Bryan Miller said.

Bryan Miller said his grandfather Zell Miller died peacefully with his loved ones by his side.

