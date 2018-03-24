Grandson says Young Harris was in Zell Miller's blood

YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. - Zell Miller grew up in Towns County and attended, and eventually taught, at Young Harris College.
His grandson, Bryan Miller, told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that his grandfather never forgot where he came from.
The tiny college campus in the north Georgia mountains will forever be linked to one of the biggest names in state politics.
"Young Harris is in his blood. These mountains are in his blood. So, he was very proud of that. We will make sure we honor that, because he never forgot where he came from," Bryan Miller said.
Bryan Miller said his grandfather Zell Miller died peacefully with his loved ones by his side.
RELATED CONTENT:
- Former Georgia governor, U.S. Sen. Zell Miller has died at age 86
- Condolences pour in for former Georgia governor, U.S. Sen. Zell Miller
- RAW VIDEO: Vice President Mike Pence speaks about Zell Miller's passing
- WATCH: Zell Miller’s grandson says former governor dedicated his life to public service
"Zell passed away in the same home his mother, Birdie, built out of rock she pulled out of Brasstown Creek with her bare hands. He was surrounded by three generations of the Miller family," Bryan Miller said.
Bryan Miller told Petersen that his grandfather's 46 years of public service made a mark on the state of Georgia not only as mayor of Young Harris, governor and U.S. senator, but will also be remembered for his accomplishments with the HOPE Scholarship and pre-K programs.
He said Zell Miller forever shaped the young people of the state he so loved.
"Zell Miller was always true to his personal beliefs, and those beliefs were driven by his faith. I'll tell you that those who knew him best, knew it was the driving force in his life," Bryan Miller said.
One of the memorial services to honor Zell Miller will be held on the Young Harris College campus in coming days.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}