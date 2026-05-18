Georgia gas tax suspension extension offering relief at pumps, AAA says

AAA says as Memorial Day weekend and the summer travel season approach, Georgia’s extension of the gas tax suspension offers relief for drivers navigating persistently high gas prices.

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Currently, the statewide average for regular gas is at $4.00 per gallon with the possibility of changing overnight.

This is just 49 cents below Georgia’s record high of $4.49 set in June 2022, 5 cents lower than last week, 35 cents higher than last month and $1.08 higher than this time last year.

“To help ease the strain, especially during busy travel times, drivers can take simple steps to save money,” said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters.

“Planning your route ahead of time, comparing gas prices, and driving more efficiently can help stretch your budget. These small changes can add up and help Georgians feel more prepared and confident heading into Memorial Day and summer road trips,” she added.

For those filling up a standard 15-gallon tank of regular gas, the cost is approximately $60.00.

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