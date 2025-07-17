‘Good Trouble Lives On’ rallies planned in memory of John Lewis 5 years after his death

ATLANTA — Thursday marks five years since Civil Rights icon and Georgia Congressman John Lewis died after a battle with cancer.

Activists say they plan to honor Lewis and his legacy of getting into “Good Trouble” with rallies planned in metro Atlanta and across the country.

Organizers say they are calling for peaceful protests to challenge injustice and create change.

“Good Trouble Lives On is a national day of action to respond to the attacks on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration. Together, we’ll remind them that in America, the power lies with the people,” organizers wrote on their website.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Earlier this week. Lewis was remembered on the U.S. House floor by his former colleagues and representatives from Georgia.

“John wrote the truth does not change. That is why the answers worked out long ago can help you find solutions to the challenges of our time. Truth does not change he said, we must continue to use the truth of history to move us forward…yes, the truth is still marching on," Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. said.

Some of the events planned for metro Atlanta include one at the King Center and outside the hero mural on Auburn Ave.

You can click here for a map of locations.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group