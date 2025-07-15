Congressional Black Caucus honors the late-John Lewis as 5th anniversary of his death nears

WASHINGTON — The Congressional Black Caucus took to the House floor on Monday night to honor the late-Rep. John Lewis, in honor of the fifth anniversary of the civil rights icon’s death.

They introduced a special order titled “In the Words of John Lewis.” Several of his former colleagues got up and spoke about Lewis’ impact on their lives and the lives of Americans across the country.

It is part of a broader effort this week by the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation and the Faith & Politics Institute to carry forward the enduring legacy of both Congressman John Lewis and Lillian Miles Lewis.

“We must continue to honor his legacy with unshakeable determination and to fight for what is right and what is just because I promise you this is exactly what the American people deserve,” Georgia U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath said.

“Congressman John Lewis devoted every day of his life to fighting to make our country live up to its highest ideals – to the promise that all men are created equal. From the Edmund Pettus Bridge to the halls of the Congress, “the boy from Troy” never stopped making Good Trouble,” Rep. Yvette D. Clarke, Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, said.

Lewis represented Georgia’s 5th Congressional District for 17 terms before his death on July 17, 2020.

He was known as the “Conscience of the Congress.”

