Good Samaritans dive into GA creek after man drives off bridge

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating what led to a man driving off the side of a bridge in Troup County on Thursday morning.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says the driver left the Interstate 85 bridge for an unknown reason around 11:30 a.m. and crashed into Flat Creek.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Several others who saw the crash got out of their cars and dove into the creek and pulled the driver out of the truck.

First responders tried to save the driver, but he died from his injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

His identity has not been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group