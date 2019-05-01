Girl with sickle cell disease makes bracelets to support care for other kids

ATLANTA - A girl with a genetic blood disorder is asking for your help to make sure another child has the same care she received.
Toni Tomori has been under the care of the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorder’s Center at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta since she was 10 days old.
She has battled sickle cell disease, which causes several health issues, and Children's says a bone marrow transplant is the only cure.
Toni learned she would finally get the transplant she needed two years ago. Her big sister Tara agreed to be her donor and she had the transplant in 2017.
Before her surgery, Toni wanted something to pass the time and began making bracelets. Now, the 6-year-old is turning that hobby into a way to help those who supported her through her disease.
Her goal is to raise $55,000, which will cover the salary of a child life specialist in Children's Family Support Services.
A child life specialist provides emotional support and engages in activities with children who receive treatment at the hospital.
They help children like Toni, who couldn't see her sister Tara for a month because of her treatments.
If you are interested in ordering a bracelet from Toni, Children's has information on her jewelry here.
