Georgia’s TB case numbers are soaring, worrying doctors

ATLANTA — Physicians in Georgia are raising concerns about a rise in tuberculosis cases in the state, amid a global backdrop where TB remains the deadliest infectious disease.

There is an uptick in tuberculosis cases in Georgia, more than 172 so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Previous. Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb and DeKalb counties made up over half of cases, with DeKalb leading.

Last year, Georgia reported 254 new cases of tuberculosis, contributing to its status as one of the top 10 states in the U.S. for TB cases.

“We’ve seen a couple of some cases up in Maine. We’ve seen one in North Carolina, but Georgia has had some cases as well, I believe 172 so far this year,” Dr. Andrew Thompson of Wellstar told Channel 2’s Karyn Greer.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs and is spread through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.

Thompson said the recent increase in cases within Georgia is concerning.

“We tend to it more as a disease brought in from individuals from other countries who were either born in another country and immigrate here or have visited another country for an extended period of time and bring it back here. But we are seeing an increase in cases actually popping up here,” Thompson explained.

There is currently no vaccine for TB available in the United States, and the disease kills about 1.25 million people globally each year. Children younger than the age of 5 are particularly at risk for latent TB turning into active TB.

Residents who suspect they may have been exposed to TB are encouraged to contact their local health department for a free screening.

For more information about reporting tuberculosis, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health’s tuberculosis reporting page.

