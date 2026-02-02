Georgia’s statewide average for gallon of gas drops over weekend

ATLANTA — Gas prices lowered over the weekend in Georgia. AAA says it’s due to strong in-state fuel supplies and lower regional demand,

Georgia’s statewide average has dropped to $2.66 per gallon on Monday.

The current price is four cents lower than last week and 27 cents lower than this time last year. For drivers in Georgia, the cost to fill a standard 15-gallon tank is now approximately $39.90.

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are currently Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $2.79 per gallon and Savannah at $2.78 per gallon. Drivers in Macon are also seeing higher costs compared to the state average, with prices at $2.69 per gallon.

The least expensive metro markets in the state are Rome at $2.53 and the Catoosa-Dade-Walker area at $2.55. In the Augusta-Aiken market, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $2.59 per gallon.

The national average for regular gas rose to $2.87 following the winter storm that impacted large portions of the country. AAA says freezing temperatures slowed crude oil production and refinery operations, while demand increased as drivers filled their tanks before the storm hit.

Despite the recent increase, the national average remains lower than the $3.10 recorded during the same period last year.

