Georgia’s 4 living governors attend dedication of university building named for former House speaker

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — Georgia’s four living governors gathered at the University of North Georgia’s Blue Ridge Campus for the dedication of a new educational building named after late House Speaker David Ralston.

The building, which spans 22,000 square feet and cost $15 million, will specialize in nursing and health science, marking the campus’s first opportunity to offer a bachelor’s degree.

“God bless David Ralston,” said former Gov. Sonny Perdue. Gov. Brian Kemp praised Ralston’s dedication to bringing opportunities to the mountains, telling Channel 2’s Richard Elliot, “He had a big part of him that really, I mean, David was great about pushing state issues, but he also never forgot where he came from.”

Ralston’s son, Matt, highlighted his father’s vision for rural education, saying, “By having this building here, it opens up nursing and other opportunities for students who didn’t want to leave North Georgia, particularly Fannin, Gilmer, Union, and Pickens counties.”

The ceremony was attended by former governors Sonny Perdue, Roy Barnes, Nathan Deal, and current Gov. Brian Kemp, along with dozens of lawmakers and hundreds of residents from the Fannin and Gilmer County areas, where Ralston was a beloved figure.

David Ralston served as Speaker of Georgia’s House for 12 years before passing away in 2022. His legacy is celebrated through this new building, which aims to fulfill his goal of expanding educational opportunities in rural Georgia.

The building features memorabilia honoring Ralston, including items from his office, symbolizing his lasting impact on the community and state.

The dedication of the new educational building is a testament to David Ralston’s enduring legacy and commitment to improving educational access in North Georgia.

