Georgians looking for a new job have more options than some other states

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta and the state of Georgia are currently outpacing the national average for job growth.

According to a new “Talent Supply” report from the Metro Atlanta Chamber, entry-level job postings have increased 12.4% over the past five years.

The data identifies a critical demand for health care workers and individuals with technical, construction and supply chain skills.

Justin Haight, director of talent partnerships at the Metro Atlanta Chamber, told Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer that focused investment in these areas is necessary to maintain the state’s workforce advantage.

“We believe this is where investment can make the most impact, keep Georgia the top state for talent,” Haight said.

Nursing and health care currently lead the top job listings in the region.

Haight noted that individuals training to be nurses will find numerous employment options regardless of where they are located in the state.

Other significant growth areas include retail, administrative roles and manufacturing.

Haight emphasized that the variety of available roles reflects the state’s broad economic landscape and the need for specialized training.

“Georgia has such a diverse industry base...there are so many different careers and jobs for individuals, but what that means for us is we need to make sure we have the proper skills that match all those diverse jobs and opportunities located in our backyard,” Haight said.

The state is addressing the need for specialized skills through partnerships with technical colleges. These collaborations are developing “Quick Start” career pathways intended to move people into the workforce efficiently.

Manufacturing expansion is centered on major projects like the Rivian plant in Stanton Springs. Ga.

Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes discussed the regional impact of the project during a groundbreaking for the facility last fall.

“There’s so much magic to be born with the indirect jobs, with the suppliers that will come... and with the growth this region will see,” Holmes said.

