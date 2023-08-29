Georgians bracing for possible impacts from Hurricane Idalia

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Georgians are bracing for potential impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

The storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning on Florida’s Big Bend as a major Category 3 hurricane with a “life-threatening storm surge.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Glynn County Tuesday afternoon, where people were starting to gear up and prepare for what the storm could bring their way.

The clouds were already starting to darken in Brunswick where residents were preparing for high winds and rain. Idalia is expected to bring damaging wind gusts and rain to the coast Wednesday afternoon.

RELATEDD STORIES:

Elvis Randolph said he’s seen it all. He’s live in south Georgia for decades and knows how to prepare for a storm.

“The wind is the most damaging thing in our area for us because of the trees and the tree damage,” Randolph said.

Randolph said he is planning to spend the storm more inland in Warner Robins where his son lives.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In a statement Tuesday, Glynn County Emergency Management officials wrote:

“The primary concern associated with this event is the potential for high winds, encompassing both tropical and hurricane force strengths. Furthermore, our area is also under a storm surge watch. I urge each of you to remain vigilant and stay updated on the latest developments.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the Glynn County Fire Department was boarded up. There was a sign on the door that read, “Sorry, no bags.” Residents who stayed behind had to go across the street to the recreational center to fill their own sandbags.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway will open up as a shelter for evacuees.

Hurricane Idalia upgraded to Category 2





©2023 Cox Media Group