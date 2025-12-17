Georgia woman chases clerk around with a fire extinguisher before shooting him

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Police in Warner Robins are investigating a shooting inside a convenience store on Monday.

Laquanda Fluellen, 39, was inside the Friendly Food Store playing on the gaming machines when she demanded the 32-year-old clerk pay her in cash.

When he refused, police say Fluellen began yelling, grabbed the fire extinguisher and began chasing the clerk around the store.

The clerk eventually knocked the fire extinguisher out of Fluellen’s hands.

But that’s when police say she pulled out a gun. During a struggle over the weapon, the gun went off and the clerk was shot in the hand.

