Georgia vs Alabama will air in primetime on Channel 2 this fall

ATLANTA — With the season only a few weeks away, ABC and the SEC unveiled more kickoff times for the 2025 college football schedule.

Georgia and Alabama will meet in primetime between the hedges on Sept. 27 with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Channel 2.

Last year’s meeting between the programs in Tuscaloosa was the most-watched regular season primetime game since 2017.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The SEC also announced that Georgia’s games against Kentucky on Oct. 4 and Mississippi State on Nov. 8 will kick off at 12 p.m. A decision will be made at a later date if those games will air on ABC or ESPN.

Channel 2 is your local home for all things SEC football. SEC GameDay on 2 LIVE postgame show will return this fall.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group