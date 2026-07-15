Georgia toddler shot, killed by cousin was days from 3rd birthday

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Police have identified a 2-year-old Georgia boy shot and killed by his 4-year-old cousin while on vacation.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office identified the toddler to Channel 2 Action News’ sister station WFTV as Brayden Tennyson from Louisville, Ga.

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The shooting happened on Sunday. Investigators say he would have turned 3 years old just two days later.

According to a GoFundMe, Tennyson and his family went to the Orlando area to celebrate his birthday.

Deputies say the two children were in the car as the adults checked into an Airbnb.

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That’s when investigators say the 4-year-old found the unsecured gun and fired a shot.

Tennyson was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

There is no word on if charges will be filed.

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