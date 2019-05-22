Georgia Tech to offer credit monitoring after 1M+ data breach

ATLANTA - Georgia Tech is taking steps to help people who may have had their personal information compromised during a data breach.
Channel 2's Aaron Diamant has been following this story since it broke in April, when the college said someone gained unauthorized access to a web application, affecting 1.3 million people, including "some current and former faculty, students, staff and student applicants."
Georgia Tech will now be sending out letters offering credit monitoring and identify theft protection.
The breach was a SQL server intrusion that allowed the hacker to send queries through the server to the internal database that housed all the personal information. It went on from December to March.
